Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.53% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 35.40 ($0.44).
Shares of BSE stock opened at GBX 17.90 ($0.22) on Monday. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £210.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.52.
Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
Recommended Stories
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.