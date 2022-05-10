Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.12-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.72 billion-$15.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.90 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.89 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.62.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

