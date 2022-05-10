Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Baxter ended first-quarter 2022 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strong performance across four of its business units. Growth in Americas is encouraging. Expansion in both gross and operating margins fuels further optimism. Baxter’s robust product portfolio is impressive. With respect to business highlights, regulatory approval, strategic partnership and announcement of initial investments in nine startups (participating in the mHUB Accelerator) deserve mention. Yet, cut-throat competition in the MedTech markets remains a woe. Surge in infections due to the COVID-19 resurgence dragged the market on a global basis, leading to a slowdown in new patient diagnosis. The company underperformed the industry over the past three months.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 80,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,230. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after acquiring an additional 540,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,496,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after buying an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,087,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,293,000 after buying an additional 191,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

