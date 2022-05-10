Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.12-$4.20 EPS.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.62.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.96. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.