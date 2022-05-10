Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.86-$7.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.64 billion-$51.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.59 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAYRY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($81.05) to €83.00 ($87.37) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.20.

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. 645,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.3693 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.59%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

