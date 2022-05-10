Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMW. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($103.16) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.38 ($109.87).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €77.62 ($81.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.47. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($105.71). The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.