Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €107.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €107.00 ($112.63) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($103.16) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.38 ($109.87).

BMW stock opened at €77.62 ($81.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of €77.28 and a 200-day moving average of €86.47. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($105.71).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

