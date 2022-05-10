BCE (BCE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BCE (NYSE: BCE) in the last few weeks:
- 5/9/2022 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$70.00.
- 5/6/2022 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$71.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00.
- 4/26/2022 – BCE was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – BCE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $54.00 to $60.00.
- 3/14/2022 – BCE was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of BCE traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.76. 141,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.85%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
