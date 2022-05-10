Beatrice Hollond Acquires 121 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.09) per share, with a total value of £989.78 ($1,220.29).

Shares of LON:FCIT traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 814 ($10.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,310. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 836.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 874.96. The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 767.21 ($9.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 953 ($11.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

