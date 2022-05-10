Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP David Hickey Sells 475 Shares

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BDX traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.80. The company had a trading volume of 67,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.33.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.