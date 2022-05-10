BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts have also commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

BGNE traded up $9.46 on Tuesday, hitting $143.68. 298,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average is $246.62. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $131.03 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.85.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 43.48% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,343,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,563,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

