BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. 1,317,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

