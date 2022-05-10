Benchmark Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $50.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $63.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

CarGurus stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after buying an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

