Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.61, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,597,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 over the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,402 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

