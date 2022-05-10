Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.19) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.08% from the company’s current price.

CAML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.27) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 231.16 ($2.85) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £406.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 187.47 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 386 ($4.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 239.30.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

