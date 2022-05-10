Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML)

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 51 ($0.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.38% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON SVML opened at GBX 33.25 ($0.41) on Monday. Sovereign Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.90 ($0.66). The company has a market capitalization of £146.66 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00.

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

Sovereign Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.