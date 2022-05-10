Berenberg Bank Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €175.00 ($184.21) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($182.11) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($310.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($194.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €234.00 ($246.32).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €142.72 ($150.23) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €151.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €172.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 52-week high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

