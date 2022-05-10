Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNTN. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.95) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.37) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of FRA FNTN traded down €4.75 ($5.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €21.61 ($22.75). 769,145 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.86. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($34.65).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

