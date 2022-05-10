Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 28 ($0.35) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 20.55 ($0.25) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £394.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

