Berenberg Bank Upgrades IWG (LON:IWG) to Buy

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 310 ($3.82) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s previous close.

IWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.70) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.00).

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 230.10 ($2.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 258.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 277.32. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 211.10 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.60 ($4.73).

In other news, insider Francois Pauly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £11,750 ($14,486.50).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

