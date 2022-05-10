Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $301.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

