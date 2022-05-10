B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

BGS stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $36.52.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 67,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

