Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $1.51 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Big Tree Group to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
