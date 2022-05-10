BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Robert Kaloustian Sells 2,066 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BIGC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

