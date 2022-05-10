BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioAtla Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a novel class of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. BioAtla Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get BioAtla alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCAB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BCAB traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 1,345,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,056. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that BioAtla will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla during the third quarter valued at $24,847,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 72.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,918,000 after purchasing an additional 727,103 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,427,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioAtla by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 315,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in BioAtla by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 295,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioAtla (BCAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.