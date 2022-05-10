BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of BCRX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. RP Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 705.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after buying an additional 3,112,255 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,920,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 1,451,497 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.