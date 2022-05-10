Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $187.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.34. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 59.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after buying an additional 206,210 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.