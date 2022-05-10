BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BLFS stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,142. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $494.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 2.01. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $429,196.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,036.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $288,704.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,593.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,420 shares of company stock worth $2,919,249. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

