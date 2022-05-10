BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 56,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.12. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $429,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,036.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $339,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,420 shares of company stock worth $2,919,249 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLFS. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

