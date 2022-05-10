BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Cut to $32.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 176.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLFS. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. 5,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,142. The stock has a market cap of $487.88 million, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.12. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $339,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,420 shares of company stock worth $2,919,249. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

