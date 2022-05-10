BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 56,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,142. The company has a market capitalization of $494.62 million, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $339,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $429,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,036.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

