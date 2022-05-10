BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 10,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $841,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,214,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Thursday, April 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $836,600.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00.

BMRN stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after buying an additional 551,729 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.