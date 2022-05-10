Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of BNGO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 7,704,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,796,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.47 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $9.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 450.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 188.2% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 314.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 190,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

