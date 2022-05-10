BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $183.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $183.00 price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s previous close.

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $121.32 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.28.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $14.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $5.08. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

