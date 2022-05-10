BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $71.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

