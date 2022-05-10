BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Shares of BTAI opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $317.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 94,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after buying an additional 72,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.