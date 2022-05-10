Bird Global (BRDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE BRDS opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRDS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

