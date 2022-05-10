BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $581.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

