BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 449 ($5.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,532. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 435.50 ($5.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 732 ($9.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 517.56. The stock has a market cap of £459.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00.

Get BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Paola Subacchi bought 1,467 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 583 ($7.19) per share, for a total transaction of £8,552.61 ($10,544.46).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.