Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of BLDE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.16.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,621 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,985 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,256,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

