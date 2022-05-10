Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Announces Earnings Results

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLNK opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Blink Charging by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 56.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Blink Charging by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLNK. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

