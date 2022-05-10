Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 3.38.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 2,354.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,218 shares of company stock worth $3,440,960. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

