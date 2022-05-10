Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 197.62% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Blue Apron has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -2.96.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.54). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 152.48% and a negative net margin of 18.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg purchased 357,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,002.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg acquired 3,333,333 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,386,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,639,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,105 shares of company stock worth $79,301. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $696,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

