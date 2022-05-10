bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS.

BLUE opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $237.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in bluebird bio by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in bluebird bio by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in bluebird bio by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink cut their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.