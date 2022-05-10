bluebird bio’s (BLUE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

BLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 244,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,790. The company has a market cap of $274.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after buying an additional 283,517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

