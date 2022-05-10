Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $51.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.94. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after buying an additional 923,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,351,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

