Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NYSE:BRG opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.63 million, a P/E ratio of 237.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 96.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

