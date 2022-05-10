Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
NYSE:BRG opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.63 million, a P/E ratio of 237.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 96.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)
