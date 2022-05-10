BMO Capital Markets Lowers Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$13.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELEEF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

ELEEF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. 4,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,638. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

