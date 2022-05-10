Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.42.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

