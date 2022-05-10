Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

BOOT stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $86.70. 1,025,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,080. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.42.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $345,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

